Yerevan’s finest apprehend murder suspect hours after stabbing

YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan Police Department (YPD) officers have arrested a murder suspect just hours after the incident took place in the Armenian capital around 03:30 May 1.

A hospital notified the YPD that two middle-aged men have been admitted during the night with stab wounds. Officers quickly identified the victims as 32 and 30 year old brothers, Gurgen and Gevorg Grigoryans.

The youngest of the victims failed to regain consciousness and died.

YPD officers joined forces with their colleagues from the General Department of State Protection and the General Department of Criminal Intelligence of the Armenian Police and initiated a manhunt for the suspect.

The investigation revealed the crime scene and the identity of the perpetrator. Before the sunrise, the 31-year-old suspect was apprehended and taken into custody.

The motive was not immediately clear.

Police said they continue investigating the murder.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan