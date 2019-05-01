Soldier undergoes successful surgery following Azerbaijani cross-border shooting

YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian soldier who was shot and wounded by Azerbaijani armed forces in a cross-border shooting attack on April 30 underwent a successful surgery, Ministry of Defense spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan told ARMENPRESS.

“It was a long and difficult surgery, but everything was completed successfully, there is a positive dynamics. His life is out of danger, he is under intensive care”, Hovhannisyan said, adding that the soldier will have to receive a lengthy treatment afterwards.

The soldier, Argishti Sepkhanyan, was shot in the head across the border from Azerbaijan while on-duty in the Tavush Province. He was airlifted to Yerevan for urgent medical treatment.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan