Armenian police bust Yerevan-based cybercrime syndicate targeting U.S. users via tech support scam

YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. An organized crime group consisting of Indian and Armenian nationals has been busted by Armenian police in what appears to be an international cybercrime syndicate that has scammed unsuspecting internet users by stealing personal data.

Police said they received a report that a Yerevan-based office, Piconet Technologies, are using tech support scams online to steal money from internet users in the United States and Canada.

Users would get fake security warnings on their screens and were told to call a toll-free number to get it fixed. Unsuspecting internet browsers would call the number and employees of the company would answer the calls and scam from 100 to 2000 dollars.

Police said the company has been set up in Yerevan by an Indian national.

A criminal investigation is underway and the office of the company has been searched. 14 computers and other items have been confiscated. Police said there were 4 Armenians and 4 Indians at the office at the time of the search.

Police said it believes the organized crime group has scammed nearly 15000 dollars from nearly 60 US citizens.

The investigation continues.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan