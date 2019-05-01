Ambassador briefs Lithuanian Minister of Justice on ongoing reforms in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador Tigran Mkrtchyan had a meeting on April 30 with Lithuania’s Minister of Justice Elvinas Jankevičius, the foreign ministry said in a news release.

Ambassador Mkrtchyan briefed the Lithuanian minister on the ongoing reforms in Armenia, particularly the government’s policy in justice and the rule of law. Mkrtchyan also noted that in the recent years Lithuania has achieved great progress in justice and that it can share its practice with Armenia.

Minister Jankevičius expressed readiness to support in all possible fields the process of the ongoing reforms in Armenia bilaterally and within the Armenia-EU CEPA.

They also discussed the possibility and timeframe of establishing cooperation and legal framework between the justice ministries of the two countries, as well as organizing high-level mutual visits.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan