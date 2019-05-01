Armenia, Georgia discuss energy issues

YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Georgia Ruben Sadoyan had a meeting on April 30 with Georgia’s new Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava, the foreign ministry said in a news release.

Ambassador Sadoyan congratulated Turnava on assuming office and wished good luck in her tenure.

The meeting touched upon a number of economic issues of bilateral interest, namely the energy sector.

Sadoyan also spoke about issues related to Armenian freight forwarders, to which Minister Turnava expressed readiness to rapidly respond to all related issues.

Sadoyan and Turnava agreed to have regular meetings and exchange of experience in various directions.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan