Armenia’s Ambassador to Italy chairs La Francophonie regular diplomatic session in Rome
YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Italy Victoria Baghdasaryan has chaired the regular ambassadorial-level meeting of La Francophonie member states in Rome on April 30, the foreign ministry said in a news release.
The La Francophonie Days events in Italy were discussed, as well as the process of implementation of previously reached agreements.
Implementation of joint projects in political, economic and cultural sectors was also discussed at the session.
Rome hosts embassies of nearly 70 La Francophonie member and observer states.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
