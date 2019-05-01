LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-04-19
LONDON, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 30 April:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1849.00, copper price stood at $6388.00, lead price stood at $1937.00, nickel price stood at $12350.00, tin price stood at $19875.00, zinc price stood at $2772.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $34750.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 10:54 European Stocks - 30-04-19
- 10:53 Artsakh’s President congratulates citizens on Labor Day
- 10:53 US stocks - 30-04-19
- 10:52 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-04-19
- 10:51 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 30-04-19
- 10:50 Oil Prices Down - 30-04-19
- 10:46 President Sarkissian congratulates Armenians on Labor Day
- 04.30-21:10 Prime Minister of Kazakhstan visits TUMO center
- 04.30-19:46 European Union launches EU4Climate project in Armenia worth 857 thousand Euro
- 04.30-18:14 Armenian servicemen injured by Azerbaijani fire taken to Yerevan
- 04.30-17:21 President of Artsakh receives delegation of Armenian General Athletic Union
- 04.30-17:07 50 workplaces, 340 beneficiaries: EU, Armenia’s Ministry of Territorial Administration and IDeA sum up project in Tavush province
- 04.30-16:56 President of Artsakh visits construction sites of a number of residential buildings in Stepanakert
- 04.30-16:19 Different format discussions underway over development of single market for energy carriers within EEU, says PM Pashinyan
- 04.30-16:17 PMs’ political will necessary for overcoming barriers and restrictions existing in EAEU – EEC Board Chairman
- 04.30-15:48 Armenia will be delighted to host heads of EAEU states in October 2019
- 04.30-15:46 UPDATED:Armenia soldier survives headshot as Azerbaijani military opens cross-border gunfire at Tavush Province
- 04.30-15:16 “We should never forget the victims of Armenian Genocide” – Czech lawmaker
- 04.30-15:15 EEU Inter-Governmental Council session in Yerevan approves decisions over agenda topics
- 04.30-15:06 Armenian Speaker of Parliament thanks Portuguese counterpart, lawmakers for recognition of genocide
- 04.30-14:59 Next session of EEU Inter-Governmental Council to take place August 9 in Kyrgyzstan
- 04.30-14:37 Armenian PM attaches importance to complete utilization of domestic tourism potential within EEU
- 04.30-14:34 Central Bank of Armenia keeps refinancing rate unchanged
- 04.30-14:33 Development of single petroleum products market among top directions of EEU integration, says Armenian PM
- 04.30-14:29 Armenia highlights eliminating existing barriers and restrictions in EAEU single market - PM
- 04.30-14:20 No one in Armenia can manipulate his political influence by pursuing economic goals, says PM
- 04.30-14:01 PM’s spouse attends opening ceremony of 20th Yerevan Perspectives International Music Festival
- 04.30-13:59 Temporarily suspended SOS chief D. Sanasaryan expects vindication
- 04.30-13:07 Report on US Congressman Adam Schiff – Saudi Arabia ambassador meeting is fake news, spox says
- 04.30-12:58 President of Artsakh chairs Cabinet meeting
- 04.30-12:52 Artsakh FM visits to embassy of Armenia in Argentina
- 04.30-12:40 Artsakh FM delivers speech at Buenos Aires State University
- 04.30-12:21 Wage taxes shouldn’t overload entrepreneurs, deputy finance minister on proposed flat income taxation
- 04.30-12:00 SPAYKA executive to remain jailed amid investigation
- 04.30-11:35 13 issues included in Eurasian Inter-Governmental Council’s session agenda
17:05, 04.25.2019
Viewed 3962 times Pashinyan slams Erdogan for “extreme hate speech”, “insult to Armenian people and humanity” over April 24 remarks
00:08, 04.27.2019
Viewed 2229 times Parliament of Portugal recognizes Armenian Genocide
17:17, 04.24.2019
Viewed 1852 times “We commemorate the Meds Yeghern and honor the memory of those who suffered in one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century” – US President Donald Trump’s statement on Armenian Remembrance Day
11:00, 04.24.2019
Viewed 1747 times Nicolas Aznavour calls on to come to Armenia and make the country more prosperous
16:02, 04.24.2019
Viewed 1611 times Century later, Armenian Genocide survivor among visitors at Yerevan memorial