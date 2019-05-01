President Sarkissian congratulates Armenians on Labor Day

YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. As the world is celebrating International Workers' Day, aka Labor Day today, on May 1, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian addressed the nation to congratulate on this occasion.

“Dear Compatriots,

Today is Labor Day, and I congratulate you all on this occasion.

All assets and everything that has a value – from the daily bread to the newest technologies, from cultural values to economic achievements - are created by human labor. It is no accident that human capital is the most precious thing in the world.

Labor motivates us to think, to dream, to create, and to produce. In the constantly changing world, labor fortified by knowledge and skills is a guarantee of success. At the same time, it is very important that any person who has the right to work, has also the opportunity to work and because of that work provide for a decent life. Safety of a country is conditioned by the prosperity of its society.

In any country of the world, we can see creative hands of our compatriots and the fruits of their searching minds. However, Armenia is the source of our greatest achievements - our forthcoming success will be forged here.



It is through our labor that we will ensure Armenia’s current and future development and not only through the innovative approaches but also by employing the modern experience and the best practices for the labor management and protection of workers’ rights. I am confident that through our joint efforts, we will make our common Armenia even more beautiful.

I once again congratulate you all. My special congratulations go to the veterans who have passed on to us responsibility and respect for labor as well as centuries-old crafts and skills.

I wish that you all have the opportunity through your work, thanks to your work realize your physical, mental, spiritual, and material abilities and potential, knowledge, experience, and imagination.

I wish you happiness, prosperity, and all the best”, Sarkissian said in an address published on his official website.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan