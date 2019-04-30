President of Artsakh receives delegation of Armenian General Athletic Union
YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on April 30 received the delegation of the Armenian General Athletic Union, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
The President considered demanded the cooperation with the Armenian General Athletic Union commending the organization's activity towards patriotic upbringing of the younger generation and development of sports and physical culture in the Motherland and the Diaspora.
Vice Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Vahram Balayan and other officials attended the meeting.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
