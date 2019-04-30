President of Artsakh visits construction sites of a number of residential buildings in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on April 30 visited the construction site of a number of residential houses at the stage of capital maintenance in Stepanakert, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President inspected on site the process of works under implementation and gave appropriate instructions to the heads of concerned structures towards concluding the programs at a high level and in due course.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan