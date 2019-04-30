Different format discussions underway over development of single market for energy carriers within EEU, says PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. The prices of gas and energy carriers are strongly associated with the prices of other products, which in turn are a component of EEU member states’ economies, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in response to a reporter’s question at a briefing after the Eurasian Economic Union’s Inter-Governmental Council session in Yerevan.

“The development of a single market of gas, oil, energy carriers and in the future also electric energy is one of the priorities in the EEU. We are discussing this issue in different formats, and I hope that this issue will eventually get a resolution because it is of serious significance for the economies of our countries. The prices of gas and energy carriers are greatly related to prices of other products, which comprise a component part of the economies of our countries”, PM Pashinyan said.

The second priority, according to the Armenian PM, is the creation of a digital agenda. “I believe that digital technologies will bring our economies closer. These issues are very important in terms of further development of the EEU and increasing other countries’ interest for the structure.

The XVII session of the EEU Inter-Governmental Council took place April 30 in Yerevan.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan