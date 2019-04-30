PMs’ political will necessary for overcoming barriers and restrictions existing in EAEU – EEC Board Chairman

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Usually problematic issues, which need consensus, are being discussed during the sessions of the Eurasian Inter-Governmental Council, Tigran Sargsyan – Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), told reporters after the EAEU Inter-Governmental Council session in Yerevan.

“The discussions at the PMs level enable to adopt political decisions during the session in order to reach these mutual concessions. And today we report that agreements were reached on all 13 issues”, the EEC Board Chairman said.

He talked about the problematic issues which were on the session agenda. “The first problematic issue, which the business pays great attention, relates to the barriers and restrictions which do not allow to form single markets. We are presenting a quarterly report to the prime ministers on the situation in our general markets in order to be able to create more favorable conditions for the business so that they will not face obstacles. Unfortunately, we have recorded that these problems are not solved today, and the PMs’ political will is necessary so that all governments will control these issues in order to be able to remove nearly 65 barriers mentioned in our White Book”, he said, adding that they have also developed a road map for overcoming these barriers.

Tigran Sargsyan said the next important issue is the function of the anti-dumping investigation.

The session of the Eurasian Inter-Governmental Council was held in Yerevan on April 30.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan