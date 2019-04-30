UPDATED:Armenia soldier survives headshot as Azerbaijani military opens cross-border gunfire at Tavush Province
YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. An Armenian soldier was seriously wounded on April 30 as Azerbaijani armed forces opened cross-border gunfire in the Tavush Province.
“The contractual serviceman who was wounded in Tavush is in a stable serious state, he was wounded in the head, soon he will be airlifted to Yerevan”, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Facebook.
UPDATES:
16:38 – Armenian military says the victims of the shooting is Samvel Sepkhanyan, a 32-year-old serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces. Defense Ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan says the wounded soldier is stabilized and is out of danger.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
