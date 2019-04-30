Armenia will be delighted to host heads of EAEU states in October 2019

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is interested in increasing the efficiency of integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and is ready to make all efforts for reaching this goal, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference summing up the results of the session of the Eurasian Inter-Governmental Council.

“Today our meeting agenda covered 13 issues, most of which are very important for deepening our integration. In particular, this relates to the implementation of one of the priorities of our cooperation – the Union’s digital agenda. We have discussed the issue of digital ecosystem of trade in the EAEU. This issue is important for the development of online trade”, Pashinyan said.

He informed that they have also discussed the use of national standards of online digital signatures used during the cooperation of Armenian, Russian and Kyrgyz businessmen with the executive leadership. “This issue has been raised by the Armenian side, and we are happy that our partners expressed their support. We have also discussed the Eurasian network of industrial cooperation and transfer of technologies project. The main goal of the project is to create an ecosystem for the formation of partnership, as well as boost the innovative processes via technological transfer”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

The session agenda also included issues on eliminating the barriers for the operation of the Union’s domestic market.

The PM also expressed the readiness of the Armenian side to hold events within the EAEU in Yerevan in the future as well. “We will be delighted to welcome the heads of state at the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council which will be held in Armenia this year in October”, he said.

Pashinyan expressed hope that today’s session and the next initiatives to be held under Armenia’s chairmanship in the EAEU will serve for the benefit of integration and recording of practical results first of all for the citizens of the Union’s states.

The session of the Eurasian Inter-Governmental Council was held in Yerevan on April 30.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan