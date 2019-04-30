“We should never forget the victims of Armenian Genocide” – Czech lawmaker

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Marek Benda, Chairman of the Committee on Constitutional and Legal Affairs of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic, Head of the Czech Republic-Armenia Friendship Group, on April 30 visited the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

The delegation members were accompanied by head of the Armenia-Czech Republic Friendship Group Gayane Abrahamyan.

The Czech lawmakers laid a wreath at the Genocide Memorial and flowers at the Eternal Flame by paying a tribute to the memory of the 1915 Armenian Genocide victims with a moment of silence.

Thereafter, the Czech delegation visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute where they got acquainted with the exhibits.

Marek Benda left a note in the Honorary Guest Book which runs as follows: “The evil of humanity against humanity. We should never forget the victims of the Armenian Genocide”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan