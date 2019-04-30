EEU Inter-Governmental Council session in Yerevan approves decisions over agenda topics

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Ministers of EEU member states have approved the decisions made around agenda topics at the XVII Inter-Governmental Council session in Yerevan, Armenia.

“Today we held a very productive narrow format discussion. All countries demonstrated constructive conduct. But I think this happened mostly thanks to the fact that you, dear Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, joined us. I hope that in the future we will have such results again. I wish Armenia good luck in the EEU presidency”, Prime Minister of Belarus Sergei Rumas said.

Kazakh PM Askar Mamin noted that Armenia’s presidency at the EEU will boost the union. “This year is a jubilee for our structure. We concluded 2018 with economic growth in a number of sectors”, he said.

Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister Muhammetkaliy Abulgaziyev noted the fact that 2019 will mark the 5th anniversary of the union’s creation. “The EEU is one of the young and rapidly developing integration unions. Development of new partnership formats, as well as the development of the idea of a big Eurasian platform are the main directions of the EEU development. The economic successes recorded within the union speak about a successful and intensive economic cooperation between EEU members”, he said.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said the integration plan of the EEU is generally accomplished.

“Five years isn’t a long period, but we can speak about the work that has been implemented. One of the important records is that the integration plan is generally accomplished. It is working, our single market is developing. Positive changes exist in all directions”, Medvedev said.

Armenia assumed the EEU presidency in 2019.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan