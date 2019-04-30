Armenian Speaker of Parliament thanks Portuguese counterpart, lawmakers for recognition of genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan has expressed gratitude to his Portuguese counterpart Eduardo Ferro Rodrigues and Members of Parliament on the occasion of the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

“Your Excellency,

On behalf of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia and on my own behalf I would like to express our deepest gratitude and satisfaction to you and the members of the Portuguese Parliament for adopting the resolution which recognizes the 1915 Armenian Genocide perpetrated in the Ottoman Empire.

With the recognition of the Armenian Genocide you paid tribute to the innocent victims and also made your significant contribution to the global efforts in preventing the recurrence of such tragedies.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration,” Mirzoyan said in a letter sent to Speaker of Parliament Eduardo Ferro Rodrigues.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan