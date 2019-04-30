Next session of EEU Inter-Governmental Council to take place August 9 in Kyrgyzstan

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. The next regular session of the Eurasian Economic Union’s Inter-Government Council will take place in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan.

“I am inviting you to Cholpon-Ata on August 9 to participate at the next session of the EEU Inter-Governmental Council”, Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister Muhammetkaliy Abulgaziyev told his Armenian, Russian, Belarusian and Kazakhstani counterparts during the XVII session in Yerevan, Armenia.

During the expanded format meeting of the session the prime ministers of EEU member states said that the narrow-format talks proceeded in a constructive atmosphere. They thanked Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the high-level organization and hospitality of the XVII session of the EEU Inter-Governmental Council.

