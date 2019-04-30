Armenian PM attaches importance to complete utilization of domestic tourism potential within EEU

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is attaching special importance to the diversification of the EEU’s foreign economic ties and is ready to make all possible efforts for expanding the geography of free trade agreements and seeking new partnerships, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said during the Eurasian Economic Union’s Inter-Governmental Council session in Yerevan.

‘Among other priorities of integration I would like to mention the development and diversification of the Eurasian transportation infrastructure, as well as increasing the level of accessibility, growth and stability of financial services and development of competition in this market. The improvement of the normative-legal framework is also important, which provides the effective implementation of rights and obligations of citizens who are engaged in working activities and who contribute to economic development of our countries”, he said.

The Armenian PM also attached importance to the complete utilization of domestic tourism potential within the union.

