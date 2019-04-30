Central Bank of Armenia keeps refinancing rate unchanged

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. The Board of the Central Bank of Armenia made a decision to keep the refinancing rate unchanged, setting it at 5.75%, during its April 30 session, the CBA told Armenpress.

0.1% inflation was recorded in March 2019. The 12-month inflation remained unchanged – 1.9%.

The slow growth rates of the global economy are in accordance with the CBA’s forecasts, which is also reflected by the weakening of the global demand and maintenance of low inflationary environment in international markets of main products. At the same time, the central banks of leading countries outline to ensure milder monetary-loan terms than expected. Based on this, the CBA Board assesses that no inflationary pressures are expected from the external sector in coming months.

The Board records that in January-March 2019, the economic activity was higher in accordance with the forecast, comprising 6.5%, which was mainly contributed by the private consumption growth. At the same time, based on the results of the past four months, the fiscal policy had a more restraining effect on the domestic demand. But it is supposed that during the year the fiscal policy will mainly have a neutral impact on the inflation.

In consideration of the situation mentioned above, the Board finds it reasonable to maintain the extent of expansionary monetary conditions by keeping unchanged the refinancing rate. At the same time, in view of the anticipated macroeconomic developments, to leave monetary conditions expansionary for a longer period of time will be needed for implementing the inflation goal in the medium run. As a result, the expectation is that inflation will still be running below the lower part of the confidence band and stabilizing around the targeted figure in the future.

The CBA Board notes that the risks on the decrease of inflation are still maintained connected with the possible weaker private demand and the process of more restraining monetary policy. In any situation, the Central Bank will be consistent in reacting respectively in case of any developments to ensure the stability target of prices in the medium run.

