Armenia highlights eliminating existing barriers and restrictions in EAEU single market - PM

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia attaches great importance to the issue of eliminating the existing barriers and restrictions in the single market of the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as ensuring necessary preconditions for the business under the conditions of the effective use of single competition rules and logistics, transportation and communication opportunities, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his remarks during the Eurasian Inter-Governmental Council’s session in Yerevan.

“Among the issues discussed I would like to emphasize the importance of the Eurasian network project. I think it will contribute to the growth of production rates and volumes in our countries and will enable to create tools for deepening the inter-state cooperation. It’s also important to improve the mechanisms of cross-border information cooperation with a respective security level”, the Armenian PM said.

He noted that it is necessary to introduce a mechanism that will ensure the uninterrupted partnership of economic entities with the executive leadership, and during its implementation the businessmen will be able to use the national standards of digital signatures, and the respective authorized body will ensure the jurisdiction of documents.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan