No one in Armenia can manipulate his political influence by pursuing economic goals, says PM

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Radical changes are taking place in Armenia which relate to almost all sectors of public life. The government of Armenia carries out large-scale reforms aimed at creating competitive and technologically developed economy that is based on the general principles of equality, justice and rule of law, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his remarks at the extended format session of the Eurasian Inter-Governmental Council in Yerevan.

“In the past year we managed to achieve significant results in fight against corruption, creating equal conditions for all economic entities and strengthening the independent judiciary. We managed to reach the activity of artificial monopolies and oligopolies to minimum. Today no one in Armenia can manipulate his political influence or other influence leverages by pursuing economic goals”, the PM said, adding that all these contributed to the improvement of the country’s economic and political environment, as well as the society’s moral environment in general.

The Armenian PM introduced the active works carried out to reduce the shadow economy. Radical reforms are being implemented in the taxation system and tax administration. “We also carry out optimization in the public administration system aimed at raising the effectiveness of the activity of governmental structures. All these actions are directed towards utilizing our citizens’ creative, intellectual and practical potential and creating favorable environment for foreign investments”, he said.

The PM stated that Armenia today is a dynamically developing country with political stability and predictability typical to it. The level of government’s accountability and activity’s transparency has increased under the parliamentary system of governance. “Today our government has a high level of legitimacy and unprecedented level of public trust. This is highly obliging, but at the same time encourages to take courageous steps and carry out dedicated work for the benefit of our people and country”, the Armenian PM said.

The session of the Eurasian Inter-Governmental Council is being held in Yerevan on April 30.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan