PM’s spouse attends opening ceremony of 20th Yerevan Perspectives International Music Festival

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Anna Hakobyan, spouse of Armenia’s prime minister, chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of My Step and City of Smile charity foundations, on April 29 attended the opening ceremony of the 20th Yerevan Perspectives International Music Festival, her Office told Armenpress.

The Swingles, 5 time Grammy Award winner, performed during the event.

Anna Hakobyan was accompanied by her daughters Shushan and Arpi Pashinyan at the concert.

The Yerevan Perspectives International Music Festival is being held under the auspices of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. My Step foundation assists the Festival.



