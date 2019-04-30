Artsakh FM visits to embassy of Armenia in Argentina

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. On April 29, in the framework of the visit to Buenos Aires, Artsakh delegation led by foreign minister Masis Mailyan met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Argentine Republic Estera Mkrtumyan and embassy staff, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

Ambassador Mkrtumyan presented the main directions of the Armenian diplomatic mission.

The sides touched upon the visit of the Artsakh delegation to Uruguay, as well as the ongoing meetings in Argentina.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan