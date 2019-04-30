Artsakh FM delivers speech at Buenos Aires State University

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian on April 29 delivered a speech on the "International Recognition of Artsakh as a Means of Preventing a New Genocide" within the framework of the conference “The Armenian Genocide and the Shoah (Holocaust) - the Commonalities” held at the Buenos Aires State University, the Artsakh foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The Foreign Minister briefed on the history of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict, the position of the Artsakh authorities on the peaceful settlement of the conflict and the creation of an effective security architecture in the South Caucasus.

Masis Mayilian also answered the questions of the conference participants.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan