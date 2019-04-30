SPAYKA executive to remain jailed amid investigation

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. A Court of Appeals upheld a lower court’s decision on arresting SPAYKA CEO Davit Ghazaryan, the businessman’s lawyer Arsen Sardaryan told reporters. He said they didn’t expect such a decision.

“We didn’t expect such decision, after discussing with our client we might soon convene a press conference to speak about this case in detail,” he said.

According to Sardaryan, the court’s decision on keeping Ghazaryan jailed is justified by the latter’s possible obstruction of justice if he were to be released.

“They don’t present any information that Ghazaryan has anyhow obstructed the investigation,” his lawyer said.

Ghazaryan, a businessman who is the CEO of a major agricultural and freight forwarding company SPAYKA, has been placed under arrest on April 8 in suspicion of tax evasion. According to tax authorities, SPAYKA has evaded more than 7 billion drams in taxes.

Ghazaryan denies wrongdoing.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan