13 issues included in Eurasian Inter-Governmental Council’s session agenda

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. 13 issues are included in the agenda of the session of the Eurasian Inter-Governmental Council which is taking place in Yerevan on April 30.

8 out of 13 issues will be discussed during the narrow format meeting, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the beginning of the narrow format session.

“I am taking part in the session of the Eurasian Inter-Governmental Council for the first time, and it’s a great honor for me to be the representative of the chairing country. 13 issues are included in today’s session agenda”, Pashinyan said.

During the session the representatives of the members states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will discuss the development of integration processes, the strengthening of the Union, formation of single markets and the development of sectoral cooperation directions.

A special attention will be paid on the EAEU digital agenda. The session participants will also exchange views on the development prospects of internet trade within the EAEU and etc.

Prime Ministers of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan arrived in Armenia to attend the Eurasian Inter-Governmental Council’s session.

Armenia assumed the EAEU chairmanship in 2019.

