Armenian Minister of Defense takes part at CSTO ministerial council session in Kyrgyzstan
YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan is taking part at the regular session of the CSTO defense ministerial council on April 30 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, the Ministry of Defense reported.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
