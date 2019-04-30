World celebrates International Jazz Day on April 30

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. April 30 is celebrated around the world as the International Jazz Day.

In late 2011 UNESCO adopted a resolution according to which April 30 will be celebrated as the International Jazz Day starting from 2012.

Currently numerous NGOs, educational institutional and private individuals assist the development of jazz. And this Day has become an additional tool for them in this process.

Various events are taking place around the world on the International Jazz Day.

