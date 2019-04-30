Youth Foundation of Armenia director’s money laundering indictment sent to court

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. The Investigative Committee said it has concluded the investigation into suspected money laundering and embezzlement committed by the executive director of the Youth Foundation of Armenia. The Investigative Committee said the indictment has been sent to court.

The suspect is charged and jailed. His assets are frozen.

The executive director is suspected in embezzling 325,600,000 drams from the organization from 2013 to 2018. He then laundered the funds, authorities said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan