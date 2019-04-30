XVII Session of EEU Inter-Governmental Council kicks off in Yerevan, Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. The XVII Session of the Eurasian Economic Union’s (EEU) Inter-Governmental Council has kicked off in Yerevan, Armenia.

Prime Ministers of EEU members Muhammetkaliy Abulgaziyev of Kyrgyzstan, Sergei Rumas of Belarus, Dmitry Medvedev of Russia, Askar Mamin of Kazakhstan have arrived to the Armenian capital for the sitting.

Eurasian Economic Commission Chairman of the Board Tigran Sargsyan is also in attendance.

Armenia, which has assumed the presidency of the EEU in 2019, will be represented at the session by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Topics of discussion at the meeting will include the development of integration processed, strengthening of the union, development of single markets and development of sectoral cooperation directions.

The EEU digital agenda is expected to draw particular attention. Prospects of developing online trade will also be discussed.

Armenia is a member of the EEU since 2015.

