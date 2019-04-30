Armenia appreciates position of Portugal’s Parliament on Armenian Genocide - MFA

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia appreciates the position expressed by the Parliament of Portugal on the Armenian Genocide and is grateful for the condolences addressed to the Genocide victims, Armenia’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

“We agree that memory is an important element of the reconciliation of peoples and protection of fundamental values of the humanity”, the statement said.

On April 26 the Parliament of Portugal adopted a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide. The resolution states that on April 24, 1915, nearly 250 Armenian intellectuals and public leaders were jailed and later killed by the order of the government of Young Turks. The number recorded as victims of the genocide varies from 800 thousand to 1.5 million.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan