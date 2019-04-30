LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-04-19
LONDON, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 29 April:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1849.00, copper price stood at $6388.00, lead price stood at $1937.00, nickel price stood at $12350.00, tin price stood at $19875.00, zinc price stood at $2772.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $34750.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
