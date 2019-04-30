Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 April

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-04-19


LONDON, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 29 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1849.00, copper price stood at $6388.00, lead price stood at $1937.00, nickel price stood at $12350.00, tin price stood at $19875.00, zinc price stood at $2772.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $34750.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration