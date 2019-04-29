Contrary to pessimistic views, we will be able to raise our relations to new level – Nikol Pashinyan receives Russian PM

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan hosted Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev at the Government House on April 29, who has arrived in Armenia on a working visit to participate in Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session.

“Honorable Dmitry Anatolyevich, I am glad to welcome you in Armenia, in Yerevan, in my house. This is your first visit following the famous developments in Armenia last year, which gives a unique importance to this visit. It’s a tradition in Armenia to host most beloved guests in this house and I am very happy to have such an opportunity. I think during the past year our relations developed according to the plan. Of course, this does not mean that there were no issues. I think now is a very important point for our relations and I am confident that contrary to the pessimistic views, we will be able to raise of relations to a new level and I think that we have to transform the pessimists into optimists. Of course, we will do everything for that.

Now Armenia is chairing the Eurasian Economic Union. The relations inside the Eurasian Economic Union are of great importance for us and we also attach great importance to our participation in the works of the Union. Definitely, we will do everything to make the Eurasian Economic Union and our involvement in it more effective, making the organization more attractive. I once again welcome you. I am glad for your visit and I am confident we will have very constructive and productive work. We have issues to discuss and thank you for your visit”, PM Pashinyan said.

Dmitry Medvedev said, “Honorable Nikol Vovayevich, first of all let me thank you for the invitation, particularly in such a wonderful period, since today is a totally spring weather. Second, there is a very good chance for meeting and that chance is the session of the Heads of Governments of the Eurasian Economic Union. We regularly hold such meetings where we discuss various issues, including tough ones. Now Armenia chairs over the Eurasian Economic Union and for us it’s important to move forward by solving a number of issues on the Eurasian agenda.

On the other hand, this is a good chance to discuss our bilateral relations. We have met a few times, discussed the current situation of the works, we also met at the beginning of the year, when you visited Moscow as the Prime Minister of the chairing country, during which we discussed some bilateral issues. Today also we will cover the main points, particularly, given that our partners have prepared a range of issues for us.

Thank you for inviting to your place for a non-formal meeting. It’s highly appreciated and it’s an opportunity to know each other better and talk about various aspects of partnership between our courtiers in a non-formal atmosphere. I hope that your chairmanship over the Eurasian Economic Union will be totally successful and that our negotiations, as well as negotiations with our partners will foster the development of cooperation between our countries, particularly, given the fact that our countries are allies that have a unique history of relations and I hope a very good future. Once again thank you for the invitation”.

During the meeting the interlocutors discussed issues of Armenian-Russian trade-economic cooperation and integration cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan