Armenian President receives IAEA Director General

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received the delegation led by Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Yukiya Amano on April 29.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Office of the President of Armenia, during the meeting President Sarkissian noted that the safe use of the atomic energy was and remains an important priority for Armenia. He thanked the IAEA for the support provided to Armenia.

The interlocutors exchanged views on possible new projects, agreed to continue and deepen the bilateral effective cooperation in the future, involving new directions, particularly medicine and healthcare.

Given the great potential of Armenia in the scientific sphere, the sides emphasized that the cooperation can also involve spheres such as new technologies and artificial intelligence.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan