Azerbaijan fires in the direction of military positions and pastures near Baghanis community

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces fired in the direction of the military positions near Baghanis community of Tavush Province of Armenia on April 29, spokesperson of the Defense Ministry of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisayan told ARMENPRESS.

“There are no casualties or losses”, he said.

Head of Baghanis community Narek Sahakyan told that there were shootings in the directions of the pastures of the community during the period of 13:00-14:00.

“There were no shootings in the direction of the village”, Sahakyan said. He also noted that there are no casualties, assuring that there is no panic among the community residents.

Narek Sahakyan recalled that last time shootings occurred on September 12, 2018.

