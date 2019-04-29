Saudi Ambassador to USA promises to uphold resolution recognizing Armenian Genocide in a meeting with Senator Adam Schiff

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. U.S. Senator Adam Schiff met the Saudi Ambassador to the US, Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, at a party hold in the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Washington on Friday, April 26. In their two-hour meeting, the negotiation were mostly focused on bilateral cooperation and the Saudi investment in California. Furthermore, during the meeting, Sen. Shiff’s Resolution to Congress to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1923 was introduced to the Ambassador, ARMENPRESS reports, Adam Schiff’s official website informs.

"Saudi Arabia was also under severe oppression during the Ottoman Empire, and no pleasant recollection has been left in our history during the Ottoman era. The Saudi government policy has always been and continues to be insisting on the protection of human rights. Inquiry about historical events is every nation’s right and no one should worry when the truth comes out. Turkey is the main accused of the Armenian Genocide and cannot claim concern about human and civil rights protection until the truth comes out”, the Saudi Princess said.

The Ambassador promised to finance the lobbying activities among the Congress members to pass the Resolution, adding that the policies of Turkey in recent years have always been a source of concern for Riyadh.

Adam Schiff (Democrat) and Gus Bilirakis (Republican) have introduced a bipartisan Resolution to Congress that if it would be passed the US government officially recognizes the Armenian Genocide by Turkey.

The Armenian Genocide was the first genocide of the 20th century, which lasted eight years from 1915, and more than 1.5 million Armenians were killed by the Ottoman Turks. So far, many countries have recognized it and each year they hold its anniversary on April 24.

Anyway, the press release in Adam Schiff’s website comes to the conclusion that that Princess Reema’s meeting with Senator Schiff and her support for the Resolution has been Riyadh's diplomatic response to Turkish actions over the past months regarding the murder of Jamal Khashoggi and this meeting brings a clear message to Ankara.

There are no diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan