Delegation led by Artsakh’s FM meets with representatives of a number of Armenian organizations in Argentina

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. The delegation of the Republic of Artsakh headed by Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian met with representatives of a number of Armenian organizations operating in Argentina. Representative of the Artsakh Central Committee of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun, member of the National Assembly of Artsakh David Ishkhanyan and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the USA Robert Avetisyan are in the delegation, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh.

The first meeting was held with members of the Argentine branch of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund. Later, the members of the delegation held subsequent meetings with the leader of the Argentinean and Chilean Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Gisak Muradian, the leadership of the ‘Armenian Organizations of the Argentine Republic’ (IARA), the senior staff members of the South American Central Committee of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun, the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) and the Armenian General Athletic Union (Homenetmen).

During the meetings, issues of national significance, in particular, the current stage and the prospects of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict peaceful settlement, the strengthening of the security of the Republic of Artsakh and its people, and further expansion of the Homeland-Diaspora relations were discussed.

A range of meetings of the delegation with the political and academic circles of the Argentine Republic is scheduled for the coming days.