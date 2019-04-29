Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-04-19

YEREVAN, 29 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 29 April, USD exchange rate down by 0.07 drams to 481.26 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.12 drams to 537.18 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 7.44 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.45 drams to 622.51 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 49.73 drams to 19870.26 drams. Silver price up by 2.05 drams to 232.09 drams. Platinum price up by 168.23 drams to 13755.38 drams.