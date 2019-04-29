PM Pashinyan holds meeting with Homenetmen’s Central Board members

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by Garnik Mkrtichyan, chairman of the Central Board of Homenetmen (Armenian General Athletic Union), the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

PM Pashinyan highlighted the role of the structure on preserving the Armenian identity and expressed readiness on behalf of the government to discuss the opportunities to implement different initiatives of the Union.

Garnik Mkrtichyan introduced the PM on the series of events of the structure to take place in Armenia and Diaspora in the nearest future. It was reported that the Homenetmen’s youth congress will take place in Athens from May 10 to 11 which will be attended by the members of the structures of various countries of the Union.

The meeting participants discussed various issues and initiatives aimed at intensifying the scout movement in Armenia and especially in provincial communities.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan