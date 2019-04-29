President of Artsakh receives American-Armenian entrepreneur Hovik Ter-Ashotyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on April 29 received American entrepreneur of Armenian origin Hovik Ter-Ashotyan, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

Issues related to a number of investment projects in Artsakh were on the discussion agenda.

Vice Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Vahram Balayan also attended the meeting.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan