President of Artsakh receives American-Armenian entrepreneur Hovik Ter-Ashotyan
YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on April 29 received American entrepreneur of Armenian origin Hovik Ter-Ashotyan, the President’s Office told Armenpress.
Issues related to a number of investment projects in Artsakh were on the discussion agenda.
Vice Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Vahram Balayan also attended the meeting.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 17:24 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-04-19
- 17:23 Asian Stocks - 29-04-19
- 17:21 PM Pashinyan holds meeting with Homenetmen’s Central Board members
- 17:16 President of Artsakh receives American-Armenian entrepreneur Hovik Ter-Ashotyan
- 17:01 Armenian deputy PM chairs EEC Council’s Yerevan session
- 16:36 SPRING PR to host world PR community on its 10th anniversary: IPRA’s GWA to be held in Yerevan
- 16:29 President of Artsakh receives Secretary of Security Council of Armenia
- 16:13 Armenian FM meets with members of German Die Runde analytical and research center
- 15:53 President Sarkissian holds meeting with Homenetmen’s delegation
- 15:48 Police officer detained by National Security Service
- 15:38 Development of Armenian-Czech inter-parliamentary ties highlighted at meeting in parliamentary committee
- 15:13 ARF Bureau representatives meet with French Ambassador to Armenia
- 14:36 Armenian Ambassador to Germany meets with Mayor of Cologne
- 14:32 Speaker of Parliament introduces Armenia’s ongoing reforms to Czech colleagues
- 14:25 EEC Council session held in Yerevan, Armenia
- 13:57 Number of convicts declaring hunger strike decreases in Armenia’s prisons
- 13:35 Armenian PM to meet with Russian counterpart in Yerevan
- 13:27 PM’s spouse Anna Hakobyan, philanthropist Caroline Najarian discuss future cooperation directions
- 12:48 Indictment of Kocharyan, other ex-officials in 2008 unrest case sent to court
- 12:29 Finland ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA
- 12:03 Russia drops out of world’s top five military spenders – SIPRI
- 11:55 EAEU, China may sign agreement to exchange customs data in 2019
- 11:41 WCIT 2019 now live on all social media platforms, pre-registration in process
- 11:23 339 persons released from prisons in Armenia in first quarter of 2019
- 11:16 ARF elects new staff of Supreme Council
- 10:29 President Bako Sahakyan attends opening ceremony of 1st Republican Open Championship of Artsakh Kickboxing
- 10:18 Armenia, Russia develop 2030 general scheme of gas supplies
- 09:57 Over 1000 experts urge Macron to avoid haste while re-building Notre Dame cathedral damaged by fire
- 09:52 Socialists win Spain’s snap parliament elections
- 04.28-11:18 Armenia urges international community to strongly condemn Turkish President’s insult to memory of Genocide victims
- 04.28-10:59 Armenian President send congratulatory letter to King of Netherlands
- 04.28-00:01 ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
- 04.27-16:53 Dates not clarified yet: Armenian FM on his next meeting with Azerbaijani foreign minister
- 04.27-16:27 Speaker of Parliament of Armenia participates in Citizen’s Day celebrations with family
- 04.27-15:31 Deals worth more than 64 billion USD signed at China’s Belt and Road Forum
12:34, 04.23.2019
Viewed 6655 times Armenia’s delegation led by defense minister participates in Moscow Conference on International Security
15:14, 04.23.2019
Viewed 6041 times Islamic State claims responsibility for Sri Lanka attacks
10:00, 04.23.2019
Viewed 5862 times Parliament session continues – LIVE
16:51, 04.23.2019
Viewed 5353 times President Bako Sahakyan visits editorial office of "Azat Artsakh" newspaper
16:31, 04.23.2019
Viewed 4418 times 108-year-old survivor of Armenian Genocide to visit Yerevan memorial on April 24 remembrance day