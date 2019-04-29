Armenian deputy PM chairs EEC Council’s Yerevan session

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) was held today in Yerevan chaired by deputy prime minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, the deputy PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The session was attended by the deputy PMs of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakh and Russian finance ministers and Chairman of the EEC Board Tigran Sargsyan.

The session agenda included over two dozens of issues. The results on signing international agreements between the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the third parties, the process of talks on signing free trade deals with Singapore and Serbia were discussed at the meeting. The session participants also touched upon the digital agenda, the results of implementing the main directions of the EAEU international activity in 2018.

The participants exchanged views on improving the cooperation in trade and economic sector.

The agenda of the upcoming session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council has been approved.

