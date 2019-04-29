SPRING PR to host world PR community on its 10th anniversary: IPRA’s GWA to be held in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. A new partnership between SPRING PR agency, one of the leading PR companies in Armenia, and IPRA, the International Public Relations Association, is being launched, reports Armenpress.

This year the Gala dinner and awards ceremony for the prestigious Golden World Awards for Excellence in PR (GWA) will be held in Yerevan.

SPRING PR and IPRA call to all local and regional companies, PR agencies, intergovernmental and state institutions to enter the IPRA GWA competition with their best communication programs.

The competition is open now and entries close 13 May 2019. Full details on how to enter can be found at www.ipra.org .

This cooperation will create new perspectives for the profession, to present its achievements and activities in the field of communications.

The annual IPRA Golden World Awards (GWA) initiative, established in 1990, recognizes excellence in public relations practice worldwide in a variety of categories. Recipients of the award take particular pride in the recognition granted to their entry as meeting international standards of excellence in public relations. An overall IPRA Grand Prix for Excellence is presented each year to the entry judged as representing the highest standards that year. While there are many national and regional PR awards, there is only one truly global scheme: the GWA.

“The IPRA GWA gala has been held all around the world”, says IPRA Secretary General Philip Sheppard. “Recent hosts include Barcelona, Sophia, Doha and Johannesburg. We are excited about the opportunity to bring the world of PR to the enchanting and beautiful city of Yerevan”.

“This is a great occasion both for our country and our team as SPRING PR celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our anniversary with our partner IPRA by this joint mega-event”, mentioned Tatevik Simonyan, co-founder of SPRING PR company and Director of Commmunications and International Projects.





***

Background to IPRA

IPRA, the International Public Relations Association, was established in 1955, and is the leading global network for PR professionals in their personal capacity. IPRA aims to advance trusted communication and the ethical practice of public relations. The Association does this through networking, its code of conduct and intellectual leadership of the profession. IPRA is the organizer of public relations' annual global competition, the Golden World Awards for Excellence (GWA). IPRA's services enable PR professionals to collaborate and be recognized. Members create content via our Thought Leadership essays, social media and its consultative status with the United Nations. GWA winners demonstrate PR excellence. IPRA welcomes all those who share its aims and who wish to be part of the IPRA worldwide fellowship. For more see www.ipra.org.



***

SPRING PR company



SPRING PR-company is one of the leading companies in the filed of communications in Armenia. It was founded in 2009. The Company is specializing in strategic communications, planning and development of PR projects, public opinion surveys both in Armenia, as well as in Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Georgia, in a number of Baltic and European countries.

SPRING PR company cooperates with professional international networks, associations and organizations. SPRING PR is the strategic partner of International Public Relations Association and the organizer of the Golden World Awards for Excellence 2019 and Gala dinner in Yerevan. For SPRING PR-team PR is not just a function or service, it’s our profession and lifestyle.