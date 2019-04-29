Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 April

President of Artsakh receives Secretary of Security Council of Armenia


YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on April 29 received secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan to discuss issues related to the cooperation between the two Armenian republics in the security sphere, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Artsakh Republic Security Council secretary Vitaly Balasanyan also participated in the meeting.

