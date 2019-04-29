Armenian FM meets with members of German Die Runde analytical and research center

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on April 29 participated in a meeting-discussion with the members of the German Die Runde analytical and research center which has been organized by the Swiss Embassy in Armenia, the MFA told Armenpress.

The foreign minister introduced the ongoing domestic political developments of Armenia and the country’s foreign policy priorities.

The meeting participants exchanged views on urgent international and regional issues, in the context of which the Armenian FM presented Armenia’s position and approaches on these matters.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan