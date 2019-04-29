President Sarkissian holds meeting with Homenetmen’s delegation

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today hosted the delegation led by Garnik Mkrtichyan, chairman of the Central Board of Homenetmen (Armenian General Athletic Union), the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Homenetmen representatives introduced the ongoing programs and future actions of the structure. Garnik Mkrtichayn stated that their organization is ready to support Armenia with its programs.

President Sarkissian stated that the Armenian General Athletic Union carries out important activity to unite and educate in the Armenian Diaspora. In this context the President highlighted the need for the structure to continue the preservation of the national identity with a greater enthusiasm and its key function aimed at strengthening the ties with the Homeland. Armen Sarkissian expressed readiness to assist and stated that a lot of works need to be carried out in the Diaspora, and there is a need for new approaches in accordance with the demands and problems of new times and new generation.

At the end of the meeting the delegation members handed over the postage stamp issued on the Homenetmen’s 100th anniversary to President Sarkissian.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan