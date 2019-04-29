Police officer detained by National Security Service

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. On April 25 the National Security Service of Armenia has been notified that a police officer of the Koyayk provincial department has regularly received bribes through extortion from a citizen since 2017, the NSS told Armenpress.

According to the preliminary reports, the police officer, being aware that a resident of Kotayk province has previously used drugs, threatened to take measures within his powers to create grounds for bringing the resident to a criminal responsibility and demanded, as well as accepted a total of 4.265.800 AMD bribe through extortion during the period from June 2017 to April 26, 2019.

On April 26, the regular bribe, 200.000 AMD, has been transferred under the operational control of the NSS and police officers, after which the police officer has been detained.

Charges have been pressed against the police officer.

He has been remanded in custody.