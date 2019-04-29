Development of Armenian-Czech inter-parliamentary ties highlighted at meeting in parliamentary committee

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. On April 29, the Deputy Chair of the Armenian Parliamentary Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs Anna Karapetyan and the Committee members met with the delegation led by Marek Benda, the Chairman of the Committee on Constitutional and Legal Affairs of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

Welcoming the Czech parliamentarians in the Armenian Parliament, Anna Karapetyan highlighted the development of the bilateral friendly relations. The deputy noted that in recent years, as a result of cooperation, the Armenian-Czech ties reached to a high level.

The Committee Deputy Chair underlined Marek Benda’s role in the adoption of the resolution on the Armenian Genocide recognition in the Czech Parliament.

The mutual visits of the Friendship Groups have also been considered important, which promote the development of the inter-parliamentary ties and the exchange of experience. Anna Karapetyan touched upon the legislative activity of the Committee.

Marek Benda was interested in the procedure of the reforms being implemented in the electoral system after the velvet revolution, as well as in the economic, political and legal spheres and the steps being taken.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan