ARF Bureau representatives meet with French Ambassador to Armenia
YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. ARF Bureau chairman Armen Rustamyan and Bureau representative Hakob Ter-Khachatryan on April 29 met with French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte, the ARF Office told Armenpress.
During the meeting wide range of issues relating to the Armenian-French ties, Armenia-Diaspora relations, the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the increase of Armenia’s role in the International Organization of La Francophonie, as well as other issues of common interest were discussed.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
