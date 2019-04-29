Armenian Ambassador to Germany meets with Mayor of Cologne

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to German Ashot Smbatyan on April 26 visited the German city of Cologne, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the visit the Ambassador was hosted by Mayor of Cologne Henriette Reker.

Summing up the results of the Armenian Prime Minister’s meeting with the Mayor of Cologne during his official visit in Germany, the sides touched upon issues relating to developing the decentralized cooperation.

Both highlighted the role of the Armenian community in the city’s public and cultural life.

The sides agreed to take practical steps to deepen the mutually beneficial partnership.

